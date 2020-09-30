Shapeshifter - Take Two... after featuring mining magnate Neal Froneman in 2013 as a Shapeshfiter, we pick up on his incredible career seven years later

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 SIU to make big corruption bust Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Kaizer Kganyago

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news with DW Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:33 SA has enough wood to build 95,000 new houses a year, according to a new study. Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Philip Crafford

125 125

Today at 10:45 Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:05 Cyber Security Awareness Month Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:32 Dr Morne Mostert Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Morne Mostert

125 125

Today at 12:15 List of banned countries for international travel announced as SA borders open The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

David Frost

David Frost - CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa

125 125

Today at 12:27 Emirates resumes flights to SA The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fouad Caunhye - Regional Manager at Emirates Southern Africa

Fouad Caunhye

125 125

Today at 12:37 Legal talk: changes to COIDA means domestic workers are now also covered The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal

125 125

Today at 12:40 Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Coded Bias documentary The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable

125 125

Today at 12:45 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:52 Value of bike busses during transport month The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kirsten Wilkins - Urban Designer at ...

125 125

Today at 15:20 Fix the license renewal process - AA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

125 125