How to best invest a cash windfall on behalf of a child

Today at 05:46 Denosa Student Movement stage sit-in over Community Service Practitioner Nurses employment Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Fanny Ferris - Provincial Secretary at Denosa Student Movement

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Dry cleaners hit by triple whammy during pandemic Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Michael Robarts - Co-director at Nannucci Dry Cleaners

Today at 06:44 Trendspotting Thursdays : Embracing randomness and surprise Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: New direction for SA's vaccine rollout Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Glenda Gray - CEO and President at SA Medical Research Council

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: Loadshedding on eve of SONA Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Hilton Trollip - Energy Research Centre Researcher at UCT

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Irina Filatova

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-UN international day women and girls in science Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university

Today at 12:07 Steenhuisen The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...

Today at 12:10 Pambo The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Vuyani Pambo

Vuyani Pambo - EFF National Spokesperson

Today at 12:23 Groenewald The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Pieter Groenewald - Leader at Freedom Front Plus

Today at 12:37 Sea air has damaged Koeberg's containment building The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Peter Becker - spokesperson at Koeberg Alert Alliance

Today at 12:52 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 13:33 Greener Living / Pets / Science Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Jihad Owen - Founder at We Are the Trail Blazers

Today at 14:07 Advice - DIY / Personal Finance - Johan Louw; Director Uwe Koetter Jewellers Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Johan Louw - One Of The Owners at Uwe Koetter Jewellers

Today at 14:50 Music - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kyle Deutsch

Today at 15:10 This is what we need to hear from Ramaphosa’s Sona Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Richard Calland

Today at 15:16 Equal education's expectations on SONA 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary of Equal Education

Today at 15:20 The impact of Covid-19 on South Africa's agriculture economy Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:50 Cosatu's expectations ahead of SONA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zingiswa Losi, · Cosatu President

Today at 16:10 SONA 2021 to focus on economy under COVID-19 pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University

Today at 16:20 Business expectations from SONA 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa

Today at 17:10 Health expectations from SONA 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Angelique Coetzee - SA Medical Association President

