There are many ways to minimise capital gains tax

Today at 10:33
Impact of deeds office closures on property industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jedd Grimbeek - Western Cape Property Development Forum and MD of MDA Projects
Today at 10:45
Western Cape Provincial Economic and tourism update with Minister David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 12:10
cosatu on nedlac
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 12:18
Why did organisations in the Eastern Cape & North West not receive any payments from DSD during lock down?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Today at 12:27
LATEST OIL SPILL, FURTHER EVIDENCE THAT FOSSIL FUELS AND EXTRACTIVES DESTRUCT
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liz McDaid
Liz McDaid - Energy Consultant at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute,
Today at 12:33
- seri on marikana
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomzamo Zondo - Director Of Litigation at Seri-Sa
Nomzamo Zondo, Socio-Economic Rights Institute head of litigation
Today at 12:45
Western Cape to develop a legislation for CCTV camera law - Vumacom responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ricky Croock, Vumacam CEO
Ricky Croock - Tactical Operations Manager at Css
Today at 12:52
The news week that was
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tanya Farber - Journalist: Times Live / Sunday Times at Times Media Group
Tanya Farber - Journalist And Author at Freelancer
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katherine Polak - Head of Stray Animal Care - Southeast Asia FOUR PAWS International
Today at 15:40
The new Sasol birds of Southern Africa book
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:10
'Unequivocally, as a paediatrician and a parent, I believe schools should be open' - Prof Glenda Gray
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#JustTheHits with Sue Dumini
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sue Duminy - SA Model, wife(to SA Cricketer, JP Duminy) , mother, businesswoman and influencer.
Today at 17:05
Israel and UAE strike historic peace agreement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yossi Mekelberg - Associate Fellow of the Middle East Programme - Chatham House
Today at 17:20
Covid-19 wrap - where are we at the moment?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:46
Legendary singer/songwriter, guitarist Edi Niederlander on latest music.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Edi Niederlander - Musician
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Trendy non-alcoholic drinks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
[WATCH] Courier service's 'piesang' and 'doos' advert ruffles feathers The Advertising Regulatory Board has declared the raunchy ad 'could cause offence' and may not be flighted when kids are watching. 14 August 2020 10:08 AM
Rioters torch 3 Golden Arrow buses trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on N2 "Our drivers are in shock. Our passengers are in shock," says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer. "It looks like it [was a coordinated attack]." 14 August 2020 9:06 AM
Ban on booze sales no longer necessary for Covid-19 mitigation - Prof Karim Inter-provincial travel is no longer a risk and ban on alcohol sales no longer needed, say Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory chair. 14 August 2020 8:31 AM
View all Local
No official word on when Ramaphosa will address the nation It's not yet confirmed when President Cyril Ramaphosa will next update South Africans on the ongoing lockdown. 13 August 2020 7:09 PM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on province's Covid-19 response Premier Alan Winde is streaming live on Facebook at a digital press conference. 13 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 August 2020 11:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
arrow_forward
There are many ways to minimise capital gains tax

There are many ways to minimise capital gains tax

11 May 2017 7:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Galileo Capital Personal Financial Advisor Warren Ingram.


More episodes from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Personal Finance feature: FOMO investment strategy

13 August 2020 7:43 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor abd Executive Director at Calileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds

6 August 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and executive Director at Galileo  Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance feature: An explanation of regulation 28 for retirement funds

30 July 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Executive Director at Galileo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature: Investing in retirement funds, who sells them, what do they do and are they all the same?

23 July 2020 7:38 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature- Question from listener about investing offshore

16 July 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature - Julia The super saver

9 July 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Julia 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance- Equity Fund versus index investing

2 July 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance- Two money questions from listeners

25 June 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature- Timing the market

11 June 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance feature- what should investors do with their money now?

4 June 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

