There are many ways to minimise capital gains tax

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:33
Impact of deeds office closures on property industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jedd Grimbeek - Western Cape Property Development Forum and MD of MDA Projects
Guests
Jedd Grimbeek - Western Cape Property Development Forum and MD of MDA Projects
125
Today at 10:45
Western Cape Provincial Economic and tourism update with Minister David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
125
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
125
Today at 12:10
cosatu on nedlac
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
125
Today at 12:18
Why did organisations in the Eastern Cape & North West not receive any payments from DSD during lock down?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
125
Today at 12:27
LATEST OIL SPILL, FURTHER EVIDENCE THAT FOSSIL FUELS AND EXTRACTIVES DESTRUCT
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liz McDaid
Liz McDaid - Energy Consultant at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute,
Guests
Liz McDaid
Liz McDaid - Energy Consultant at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute,
125
Today at 12:33
- seri on marikana
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomzamo Zondo - Director Of Litigation at Seri-Sa
Nomzamo Zondo, Socio-Economic Rights Institute head of litigation
Guests
Nomzamo Zondo - Director Of Litigation at Seri-Sa
Nomzamo Zondo, Socio-Economic Rights Institute head of litigation
125
Today at 12:45
Western Cape to develop a legislation for CCTV camera law - Vumacom responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ricky Croock, Vumacam CEO
Ricky Croock - Tactical Operations Manager at Css
Guests
Ricky Croock, Vumacam CEO
Ricky Croock - Tactical Operations Manager at Css
125
Today at 12:52
The news week that was
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tanya Farber - Journalist: Times Live / Sunday Times at Times Media Group
Tanya Farber - Journalist And Author at Freelancer
Guests
Tanya Farber - Journalist: Times Live / Sunday Times at Times Media Group
Tanya Farber - Journalist And Author at Freelancer
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
125
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
The rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katherine Polak - Head of Stray Animal Care - Southeast Asia FOUR PAWS International
Guests
Katherine Polak - Head of Stray Animal Care - Southeast Asia FOUR PAWS International
125
Today at 15:40
The new Sasol birds of Southern Africa book
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
125
Today at 16:10
'Unequivocally, as a paediatrician and a parent, I believe schools should be open' - Prof Glenda Gray
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
125
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
#JustTheHits with Sue Dumini
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sue Duminy - SA Model, wife(to SA Cricketer, JP Duminy) , mother, businesswoman and influencer.
Guests
Sue Duminy - SA Model, wife(to SA Cricketer, JP Duminy) , mother, businesswoman and influencer.
125
Today at 17:05
Israel and UAE strike historic peace agreement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yossi Mekelberg - Associate Fellow of the Middle East Programme - Chatham House
Guests
Yossi Mekelberg - Associate Fellow of the Middle East Programme - Chatham House
125
Today at 17:20
Covid-19 wrap - where are we at the moment?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand
125
Today at 17:46
Legendary singer/songwriter, guitarist Edi Niederlander on latest music.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Edi Niederlander - Musician
Guests
Edi Niederlander - Musician
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Trendy non-alcoholic drinks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up