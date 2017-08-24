How to manage the income from your investments during retirement

Today at 12:05 Community leaders in Eldorado Park, South of Joburg are warning if the police officer who allegely killed a teenager with down syndrome is not arrested will resume. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:10 Nehawu stages a stay away for its members. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:10 Ipid investigating killing of Nathaniel Julius The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson

Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura

125 125

Today at 12:12 President's Q&A - DA leader John Steenhuisen responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Steenhuisen

125 125

Today at 12:15 COVID-19 MAC ADVISORIES NOW ACCESSIBLE TO THE PUBLIC The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Zweli Mkhize - Minister of Health

125 125

Today at 12:23 Herman Mashaba launches new political party The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Herman Mashaba

125 125

Today at 12:23 Revealed: what doctors advised Mkhize about taxis, the lockdown and schools The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Zweli Mkhize - Minister of Health

125 125

Today at 12:27 Political analysis on Herman Mashaba's new political party The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University

Ntsikelelo Breakfast

125 125

Today at 12:27 Jacob Zuma appeals ruling that he must pay millions in legal fees from own pocket The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist

125 125

Today at 12:37 Has the number of people evicted during level 2 increased? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kashiefa Achmat

125 125

Today at 12:37 Ex-Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli's sentencing postponed for a month The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nicole Fritz - chief executive officer of Freedom Under Law

125 125

Today at 12:40 Has the number of people evicted during level 2 increased? MEC for human settlements responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tertius Simmers - Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements at ...

125 125

Today at 12:41 Level 2 regulations for Home Affairs The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:45 BeyondCOVID Survey reveals over ¾ of SA businesses report revenue losses due to Covid-19 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lings Naidoo - Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative

125 125

Today at 12:45 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:52 The news week that was -with KG Mokgadi The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kagiso Mokgadi

125 125

Today at 12:52 Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

125 125

Today at 12:56 Master KG reached 100 Million Views on Jerusalema! - Song. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 13:20 Norval Foundation to reopen, launches new collab with CT City Ballet Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Elana Brundyn

125 125

Today at 13:32 Daily Maverick 168 pilot launches tomorrow Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 14:10 Health and Wellness: Embarrassing health conditions Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Darren Dr Green - Doctor at ...

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment Feature Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 Maverick Citizen "Right of reply: Why the City of Cape Town’s actions are racist" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sherylle Dass - Senior Attorney at Equal Education Law Centre

125 125

Today at 15:40 Key lessons for starting a business post Covid-19 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lauren Deva - Sales Head for Transactional Product House at FNB Business

125 125

Today at 15:50 Open for Calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:10 DA supports City of Cape Town’s decision to appeal High Court judgment regarding land invasions Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Solly Malatsi

125 125

Today at 16:55 #AnHourWith Carol Bouwer on CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Carol Bouwer - Founder and CEO at Carol Bouwer Productions

125 125

Today at 17:05 Marius Oosthuizen: Inequity is baked into our society: Let’s deconstruct the cake through radical reconciliation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marius Oosthuizen - Gordon Institute of Business Science. He teaches leadership, strategy and ethics.

125 125

Today at 17:20 Hikers To Summit SA's Highest Peak To Raise Awareness Of Blood Disorders Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nadia Chalkey - Donor recruitment officer for SABMR

125 125

Today at 17:46 Fury in Eldorado Park after fatal shooting of young person Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Peter Rafferty - Councillor For City Of Johannesburg Ward 18 Eldorado Park at ...

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125

Today at 18:38 Friday File - Luxury pajamas... the new office wear with Woodstock Laundry and Bena Women The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dylan Rothschild - Founder at Woodstock Laundry

125 125