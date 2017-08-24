How to manage the income from your investments during retirement

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Community leaders in Eldorado Park, South of Joburg are warning if the police officer who allegely killed a teenager with down syndrome is not arrested will resume.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Nehawu stages a stay away for its members.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson
Today at 12:10
Ipid investigating killing of Nathaniel Julius
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson
Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Today at 12:12
President's Q&A - DA leader John Steenhuisen responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Steenhuisen
Today at 12:15
COVID-19 MAC ADVISORIES NOW ACCESSIBLE TO THE PUBLIC
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zweli Mkhize - Minister of Health
Today at 12:23
Herman Mashaba launches new political party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 12:23
Revealed: what doctors advised Mkhize about taxis, the lockdown and schools
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zweli Mkhize - Minister of Health
Today at 12:27
Political analysis on Herman Mashaba's new political party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 12:27
Jacob Zuma appeals ruling that he must pay millions in legal fees from own pocket
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:37
Has the number of people evicted during level 2 increased?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kashiefa Achmat
Today at 12:37
Ex-Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli's sentencing postponed for a month
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nicole Fritz - chief executive officer of Freedom Under Law
Today at 12:40
Has the number of people evicted during level 2 increased? MEC for human settlements responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements at ...
Today at 12:41
Level 2 regulations for Home Affairs
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
BeyondCOVID Survey reveals over ¾ of SA businesses report revenue losses due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lings Naidoo - Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
The news week that was -with KG Mokgadi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kagiso Mokgadi
Today at 12:52
Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 12:56
Master KG reached 100 Million Views on Jerusalema! - Song.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:20
Norval Foundation to reopen, launches new collab with CT City Ballet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elana Brundyn
Today at 13:32
Daily Maverick 168 pilot launches tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness: Embarrassing health conditions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darren Dr Green - Doctor at ...
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Maverick Citizen "Right of reply: Why the City of Cape Town’s actions are racist"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sherylle Dass - Senior Attorney at Equal Education Law Centre
Today at 15:40
Key lessons for starting a business post Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Deva - Sales Head for Transactional Product House at FNB Business
Today at 15:50
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
DA supports City of Cape Town’s decision to appeal High Court judgment regarding land invasions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Malatsi
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Carol Bouwer on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Bouwer - Founder and CEO at Carol Bouwer Productions
Today at 17:05
Marius Oosthuizen: Inequity is baked into our society: Let’s deconstruct the cake through radical reconciliation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marius Oosthuizen - Gordon Institute of Business Science. He teaches leadership, strategy and ethics.
Today at 17:20
Hikers To Summit SA's Highest Peak To Raise Awareness Of Blood Disorders
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nadia Chalkey - Donor recruitment officer for SABMR
Today at 17:46
Fury in Eldorado Park after fatal shooting of young person
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Rafferty - Councillor For City Of Johannesburg Ward 18 Eldorado Park at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Luxury pajamas... the new office wear with Woodstock Laundry and Bena Women
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dylan Rothschild - Founder at Woodstock Laundry
Today at 18:40
PLAY CLIP: ARY2 - Xan Fraser - 1'28"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
'It's far from over' - NSPCA loses court bid to halt live sheep export to Kuwait Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it plans to appeal the High Court ruling which permits the live export... 28 August 2020 10:04 AM
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC). 28 August 2020 10:02 AM
Don't confuse your allergies for Covid-19 symptoms, advises expert Pollen season is upon us. Allergist Dr. Jonny Peter has urged Cape residents to differentiate between allergies and Covid-19 sympt... 28 August 2020 9:02 AM
View all Local
[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes US First Lady wore a bright lime green dress to last night of the Republican National Convention and Twitter was on it in a flash. 28 August 2020 10:53 AM
Prof Lesiba: 'Stop appointing people on the basis of colours of their t-shirt' Political analyst Lesiba Teffo dampens any expectations that the weekend ANC NEC meeting will be a watershed moment. 28 August 2020 9:39 AM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk becomes 4th richest person in the world – he’s now worth R1.7 trillion The Pretoria-born-and-raised Musk is about R1.2 billion richer than at the start of 2020. 28 August 2020 11:49 AM
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market. 28 August 2020 7:43 AM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry "We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld. 27 August 2020 3:26 PM
Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to driv... 27 August 2020 3:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Ship crew rescues 4-year-old child floating at sea on a unicorn floaty A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea off the coast of Greece on an inflatable unicorn. 28 August 2020 11:38 AM
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!' The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP). 27 August 2020 9:40 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
arrow_forward
How to manage the income from your investments during retirement

How to manage the income from your investments during retirement

24 August 2017 7:33 PM

Returns are low, interest rates are dropping and politics are uncertain. Tips from personal finance guru Warren Ingram...


More episodes from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income?

27 August 2020 7:43 PM

GUest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market

20 August 2020 7:48 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance feature: FOMO investment strategy

13 August 2020 7:43 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor abd Executive Director at Calileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds

6 August 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and executive Director at Galileo  Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance feature: An explanation of regulation 28 for retirement funds

30 July 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Executive Director at Galileo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature: Investing in retirement funds, who sells them, what do they do and are they all the same?

23 July 2020 7:38 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature- Question from listener about investing offshore

16 July 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature - Julia The super saver

9 July 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Julia 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance- Equity Fund versus index investing

2 July 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance- Two money questions from listeners

25 June 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Elon Musk becomes 4th richest person in the world – he’s now worth R1.7 trillion

Business

[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes

World Politics

[VIDEO] Ship crew rescues 4-year-old child floating at sea on a unicorn floaty

World

EWN Highlights

Hurricane Laura leaves six dead in Louisiana but less damage than feared

28 August 2020 11:56 AM

Two girls both aged 6 raped, suspect assaulted in Kagiso

28 August 2020 10:19 AM

WATCH LIVE: Judge Zondo to hear more evidence on FS Asbestos Project

28 August 2020 10:09 AM

