Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Today at 04:50
GBV: #MakeTime to speak to our sons
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tina Thiart - Trustee at 1000 Women Trust
Today at 05:10
Will stricter lockdown restrictions for the EC influence shared borders
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 05:46
This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jerry Mofokeng
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Why is the Rand going up while South Africa is going down?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Cilliers - Director and Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa [topic goes here ]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Western Cape's economic roadmap out of Covid-19 gloom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Maynier
Today at 07:20
Ramaphosa's dual battles
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanusha Naidoo - Senior research associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Mystery continues to surround the SAA Helderberg crash 33 years on
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Otzen - Son Of A Passenger On The Helderberg Plane at ...
Today at 08:21
City Faves : Triggerfish
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
PAYMENT OF COMPENSATION TO FORD KUGA CONSUMERS FINALISED
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza
Today at 11:05
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:23
Jaap
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser
Today at 12:27
R15m inheritance case: Granny was the true parent
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
Capetonian (70) completes his 1000th climb up Table Mountain’s Platteklip Gorge A 70-year-old Cape Town father, Robert “Roy” van Zyl, finished his 1000th climb up Table Mountain in under an hour. 26 November 2020 2:13 PM
WC experts to discuss possibility of Covid-19 'circuit-breaker' measures - Winde Premier Alan Winde says officials will consider the possibility of isolating certain regions in the Western Cape as part of the re... 26 November 2020 10:27 AM
View all Local
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
Ramaphosa faces no-confidence motion in Parliament President Cyril Ramaphosa will face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament next week Thursday. 26 November 2020 4:07 PM
View all Politics
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years SA’s farms are wildly productive right now. Summer crop projections look excellent, says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 26 November 2020 3:14 PM
Rand at best level in 9 months The last time the rand was this strong against the dollar was in February, about a month before things went utterly pear-shaped. 26 November 2020 2:10 PM
Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town "Google's new cable will land at Melkbosstrand, shoring up our positioning as Africa’s tech hub," says Wesgro CEO Tim Harris. 26 November 2020 1:24 PM
View all Business
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary) Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating. 26 November 2020 11:42 AM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Black Friday: Vodacom, MTN, Rain, Telkom, Cell C… discounts on data, tech deals "Retailers are pushing out as much stock as possible," says Nazareen Ebrahim. "Better data prices, newer devices…" 25 November 2020 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen. 25 November 2020 1:09 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all... 26 November 2020 5:55 PM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
arrow_forward
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

26 November 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital


More episodes from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Personal Finance - relaxation of exchange controls

19 November 2020 8:13 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer

12 November 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance : Side Hustles (additional incomes to supplement salaries)

5 November 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - How should investors deal with political uncertainties

29 October 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Money makes you happy ?

22 October 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance : Is it time to review our personal finances now that the worst of lockdown is past us and the economy is starting to move again? What should we be doing with our money now?

15 October 2020 8:17 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature - Prescribed Assets

1 October 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature- The best way to buy a car

17 September 2020 7:58 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature- Crashes, Corrections, Cycles

10 September 2020 7:44 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Argentina and the football world mourn genius Maradona

26 November 2020 8:49 PM

Ramaphosa establishes team of ministers to look into freight industry violence

26 November 2020 7:00 PM

Mabuza grilled by MPs on Eskom, SAA’s financial woes

26 November 2020 6:45 PM

