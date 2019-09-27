Small Business Focus: Lessons from and for doing Business in Britain.

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Schools re-open in South Africa after initial delay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder
Today at 16:20
Pandemic Insurance - insurance company refusing to pay.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Ewart-Smith - Editor at Getaway Magazine
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Rallim Prep School in Sunningdale, designs rainbows for ICC Covid patient beds.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colleen Millar - Executive Head & Director at Rallim Preparatory Modern Learning Environment
Today at 17:05
Latest evidence about how the Covid-19 is transmitted
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Westerford Staff address racism and inequality in light of BLM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibahle Daniel - Grade 12 student at Westerford
Today at 17:46
New Scotland Yard Files on CBS: What is New Scotland Yard Files about?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bleksley - the presenter of New Scotland Yard Files
Today at 20:48
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: You can order a 5-course meal from some of SA’s top restaurants – at cut-rate prices
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Politics
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion' Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha. 5 June 2020 1:34 PM
View all Business
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
SA-born Robyn Curnow chats about her CNN job, Covid-19 reporting and US protests South African journo Robyn Curnow reflects on her journalism career and talks about her job as a CNN anchor amid the pandemic and... 5 June 2020 4:13 PM
Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death At the end of 2019, few people even suspected Covid-19 existed. Today it kills more people than any other cause. 5 June 2020 12:18 PM
View all World
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
View all Africa
Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR Plastic bags are wildly unpopular, but the alternatives also impact on the environment, suggests a new study by the CSIR. 8 June 2020 3:01 PM
Ramaphosa's speechwriting team needs to do better, argues communications prof Professor Ian Glenn says the quality of President Cyril Ramaphosa's speeches has dropped since in his first address in late March. 8 June 2020 2:41 PM
Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape "The statistics are self-evident," says Dr Saadiq Kariem (Western Cape Department of Health). 8 June 2020 9:24 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Small Business Focus
arrow_forward
Small Business Focus: Lessons from and for doing Business in Britain.

Small Business Focus: Lessons from and for doing Business in Britain.

27 September 2019 7:25 AM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis. 

After doing business for 4 weeks in the UK, in the midst of Brexit, fighting politicians, a divided society, cut-throat competition, a collapsed currency….we are not alone! Lesson from and for doing Business in Britain.


More episodes from Small Business Focus

Small Business Focus

4 June 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus Making SME level 3

28 May 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: tips,tricks and strategy to get your business ready

21 May 2020 8:06 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: How to negotiate with your landlord to ensure you keep your people and get to the other side of lockdown so you can start again

16 April 2020 8:59 PM

Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

12 March 2020 7:59 PM

Guest:
 Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: Dealing with threats to your business from corona, crime and power/energy

5 March 2020 8:01 PM

Guest:
 Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A quick take on the budget for SME's and then friction as a competitive opportunity

27 February 2020 8:02 PM

Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: Income or equity – two business models to think about

20 February 2020 8:02 PM

Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Positioning your business for success.

23 January 2020 8:04 PM

Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus- How to be angry but remain positive in building your business today

16 January 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis / Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

Local Opinion

All vehicle licence renewal applications done during lockdown have expired

Local

'There is a link between severe Covid-19 symptoms and smoking cigarettes'

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng residents urged to use less water as Vaal Dam level dips again

8 June 2020 3:44 PM

World Rugby unveils qualification format for 2023 World Cup

8 June 2020 3:23 PM

ABBA's Bjorn speaks out in support of Black Lives Matter protests

8 June 2020 3:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA