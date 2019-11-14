Small Business Focus: The story of a sport shoe business fighting to survive

Guests:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator and Richard Kushlick | Master & Custom Shoe Fitter at Unique Feet
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis / Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
Allon Raiz | Founder and CEO at Raizcorp