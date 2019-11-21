Small Business Focus with Pavlo Phitidis

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:33
CPT UP & RUNNING
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Glynn Mashonga - Globescope Security Solutions
Today at 10:45
The ‘lockdown generation’ has been hit hardest by Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Today at 11:05
Is the tourism industry ready for level 3
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ravi Nadasen - Vice-Chairman of Tourism Business Council of SA and COO at Tsogo Sun
Today at 11:22
Employers must ensure effective safety protocols are in place in the work place as employees return to work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Davies - Chief Director: Green Economy for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism in Western Cape
Today at 11:32
-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Surely uncertainty is just that uncertain. However it has become a science in itself.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Western Cape records more than 1,000 new infections as death toll rises to 562 The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has risen to 562 following an additional 41 deaths overnight. 2 June 2020 6:52 PM
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Tradi... 2 June 2020 6:11 PM
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
View all Local
We don't have policy on nationalising economy - ANC reprimands Mzwandile Masina The ANC says it's unfortunate that Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina aired his grievances online instead of using the party's inte... 2 June 2020 3:18 PM
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
View all Business
Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit. 3 June 2020 9:06 AM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
View all Africa
Small Business Focus
Small Business Focus with Pavlo Phitidis

Small Business Focus with Pavlo Phitidis

21 November 2019 8:02 PM

Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator


More episodes from Small Business Focus

Small Business Focus Making SME level 3

28 May 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: tips,tricks and strategy to get your business ready

21 May 2020 8:06 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: How to negotiate with your landlord to ensure you keep your people and get to the other side of lockdown so you can start again

16 April 2020 8:59 PM

Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

12 March 2020 7:59 PM

Guest:
 Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: Dealing with threats to your business from corona, crime and power/energy

5 March 2020 8:01 PM

Guest:
 Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A quick take on the budget for SME's and then friction as a competitive opportunity

27 February 2020 8:02 PM

Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: Income or equity – two business models to think about

20 February 2020 8:02 PM

Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Positioning your business for success.

23 January 2020 8:04 PM

Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus- How to be angry but remain positive in building your business today

16 January 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis / Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Business concepts I wish were banned in 2020.

9 January 2020 8:04 PM

Guest:
Allon Raiz | Founder and CEO at Raizcorp

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mkhize gives WC’s COVID-19 preparedness the thumbs up

3 June 2020 10:10 AM

Union calls for Tygerberg Hospital to be closed over health workers' safety

3 June 2020 9:04 AM

NW school closed after principal tests positive for coronavirus

3 June 2020 8:25 AM

