Small Business Focus: Income or equity – two business models to think about

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:45
Food - Zwelihle Youth Cafe
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
William Zwelihle Youth Centre
Today at 13:53
Food - Heart NGO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mandi Erasmus
Today at 14:20
Children's Commission on back to school, international children's day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christina Nomdo
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Crosscurrent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Francke
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Corruption at Transnet and some big money flows
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefaans Brummer - Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 15:40
Dirty Tobacco - a book by Telita Snyckers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Telita Snyckers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Why so many people have become anti-vax?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Hodes - Director of the AIDS and Society Research Unit at the University of Cape Town's Centre for Social S
Today at 16:20
Staying close to work (at no cost) is now an option for public healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kim Whitaker - Ubuntu Beds founder
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
U-turn on reopening of schools
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu
Brian Schreuder
Brian Schreuder
Today at 17:46
The Fugard at Home – Now live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Fugard Theatre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Western Cape schools are ready, let's go back to school - Premier Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape made a call to reopen schools on Monday despite the national government's indecisiveness. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
Some recycling and waste drop-off sites will reopen for public use this week The City of Cape Town says only a select number of waste drop-off depots will be opened to the public under level 3. 1 June 2020 11:12 AM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it'll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it'll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Small Business Focus
Small Business Focus: Income or equity – two business models to think about

Small Business Focus: Income or equity – two business models to think about

20 February 2020 8:02 PM

Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator


Small Business Focus Making SME level 3

28 May 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Small Business Focus: tips,tricks and strategy to get your business ready

21 May 2020 8:06 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Small Business Focus: How to negotiate with your landlord to ensure you keep your people and get to the other side of lockdown so you can start again

16 April 2020 8:59 PM

Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Small Business Focus

12 March 2020 7:59 PM

Guest:
 Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Small Business Focus: Dealing with threats to your business from corona, crime and power/energy

5 March 2020 8:01 PM

Guest:
 Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

A quick take on the budget for SME's and then friction as a competitive opportunity

27 February 2020 8:02 PM

Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Small Business Focus - Positioning your business for success.

23 January 2020 8:04 PM

Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Small Business Focus- How to be angry but remain positive in building your business today

16 January 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis / Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Small Business Focus - Business concepts I wish were banned in 2020.

9 January 2020 8:04 PM

Guest:
Allon Raiz | Founder and CEO at Raizcorp

New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

Local

'Significant' petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news

Business Opinion

Rwanda's rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley

Business Opinion Africa

Two-thirds of KZN schools ready to resume classes - Education MEC Mshengu
1 June 2020 1:55 PM

1 June 2020 1:55 PM

El Chapo-style: Shoprite Liquor in Newtown robbed of alcohol worth R300k
1 June 2020 1:15 PM

1 June 2020 1:15 PM

Hydroxychloroquine: a drug dividing the world
1 June 2020 12:30 PM

1 June 2020 12:30 PM

