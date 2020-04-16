Small Business Focus: tips,tricks and strategy to get your business ready

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask? Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings. 21 May 2020 5:20 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town? What's behind the long queues outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration offices in Cape Town this week? 21 May 2020 3:39 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Small Business Focus
Small Business Focus: tips,tricks and strategy to get your business ready

Small Business Focus: tips,tricks and strategy to get your business ready

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 



Small Business Focus: How to negotiate with your landlord to ensure you keep your people and get to the other side of lockdown so you can start again

16 April 2020 8:59 PM

Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Small Business Focus

12 March 2020 7:59 PM

Guest:
 Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Small Business Focus: Dealing with threats to your business from corona, crime and power/energy

5 March 2020 8:01 PM

Guest:
 Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

A quick take on the budget for SME's and then friction as a competitive opportunity

27 February 2020 8:02 PM

Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Small Business Focus: Income or equity – two business models to think about

20 February 2020 8:02 PM

Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Small Business Focus - Positioning your business for success.

23 January 2020 8:04 PM

Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Small Business Focus- How to be angry but remain positive in building your business today

16 January 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis / Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Small Business Focus - Business concepts I wish were banned in 2020.

9 January 2020 8:04 PM

Guest:
Allon Raiz | Founder and CEO at Raizcorp

Small Business Focus - Dealing with Uncertainty - lessons from the Brexit using thre business based in London and Liverpool

12 December 2019 8:09 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

21 May 2020 8:52 PM

Trump to withdraw US from 'Open Skies' treaty

21 May 2020 8:26 PM

Madagascar's 'green gold' against COVID-19 seeks nod beyond Africa

21 May 2020 7:48 PM

