Small Business Focus Making SME level 3

Blow to beauty industry as hairdressers' legal bid to reopen dismissed Hairdressers in South Africa appealed to the High Court to be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown. 28 May 2020 5:52 PM
Dudu Myeni banned from holding directorships Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni was declared a delinquent director by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesd... 28 May 2020 5:40 PM
Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco As SA prepares to move to lockdown level 3 on 1 June we take a look at the restrictions that will remain and those being lifted. 28 May 2020 5:33 PM
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk' "We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar. 28 May 2020 11:05 AM
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube. 28 May 2020 9:34 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help Lots of small businesses are going under or holding on by the skin of their teeth . 28 May 2020 7:09 PM
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk' "We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar. 28 May 2020 11:05 AM
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube. 28 May 2020 9:34 AM
Small Business Focus Making SME level 3

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 



More episodes from Small Business Focus

Small Business Focus: tips,tricks and strategy to get your business ready

21 May 2020 8:06 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Small Business Focus: How to negotiate with your landlord to ensure you keep your people and get to the other side of lockdown so you can start again

16 April 2020 8:59 PM

Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Small Business Focus

12 March 2020 7:59 PM

Guest:
 Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Small Business Focus: Dealing with threats to your business from corona, crime and power/energy

5 March 2020 8:01 PM

Guest:
 Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

A quick take on the budget for SME's and then friction as a competitive opportunity

27 February 2020 8:02 PM

Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Small Business Focus: Income or equity – two business models to think about

20 February 2020 8:02 PM

Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Small Business Focus - Positioning your business for success.

23 January 2020 8:04 PM

Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Small Business Focus- How to be angry but remain positive in building your business today

16 January 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis / Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Small Business Focus - Business concepts I wish were banned in 2020.

9 January 2020 8:04 PM

Guest:
Allon Raiz | Founder and CEO at Raizcorp

Trending

These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3

Lifestyle Local

South Africa’s largest church (ZCC) decides to remain closed

Local

Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Pandor: Africa must not act as if COVID-19 is its only challenge

28 May 2020 8:23 PM

Mapisa-Nqakula refuses to comment on Collins Khosa matter, says case ongoing

28 May 2020 7:42 PM

Trump to target social media with executive order

28 May 2020 7:30 PM

