Small Business Focus- Pavlo has a new book and looks into the changes brought into play during a crisis

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
GBV workshops on the Cape Flats
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Piwe Mpahlwa - Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding Trainer at Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative
Guests
Piwe Mpahlwa - Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding Trainer at Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative
125
Today at 05:10
UIF Ters applications to start paying out on Monday
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Uif Commissioner at Department Of Labour
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Uif Commissioner at Department Of Labour
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
It's more than 'journalism I agree with' and 'fake news'
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
125
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Prof Salim Karim
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. Salim Abdool Karim - Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19
Guests
Prof. Salim Abdool Karim - Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 08:07
Alan Committie
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
125
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Guests
Annzra Denita
125
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up