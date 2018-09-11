Nike hits again with Caster Semenya (Kaepernick campaign boosts sales by 31%)

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clifford Coonan
Guests
Clifford Coonan
125
Today at 10:33
Entrepreneurs urged to apply for the SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andiswa Gumede - SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme Specialist
Guests
Andiswa Gumede - SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme Specialist
125
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips: The art of losing, why is this important for our work and personal lives.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
125
Today at 11:32
Back to normal
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 12:10
Are the Hawks investigating strategic fuel fund's sibusiso Gamede for corruption?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Godfrey Moagi - CEO at Central Energy Fund
Guests
Godfrey Moagi - CEO at Central Energy Fund
125
Today at 12:15
alleged murder of anaesthetist, Dr Abdulhay Munshi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natalie Zimmelman - CEO at South African Society of Anaesthesiologists (SASA)
Natalie Zimmelman - at ...
Guests
Natalie Zimmelman - CEO at South African Society of Anaesthesiologists (SASA)
Natalie Zimmelman - at ...
125
Today at 12:23
ATM revives its motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sbusiso Mnwabe - National spokesperson at African Transformation Movement
Guests
Sbusiso Mnwabe - National spokesperson at African Transformation Movement
125
Today at 12:37
Abductions in SA - debunking spike in abductions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris De Kock - Independent Analyst In Crime And Violence at ...
Guests
Chris De Kock - Independent Analyst In Crime And Violence at ...
125
Today at 12:40
Abductions in SA - debunking spike in abductions - who is spreading this misinformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Jean le Roux - Disinformation researcher & former investigative journalist at Digital Forensic Research Lab.
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Jean le Roux - Disinformation researcher & former investigative journalist at Digital Forensic Research Lab.
125
Today at 12:45
SA Rugby returns later this month
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:52
The news week that was: Glenn Bownes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up