Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Today at 20:25
Overcoming loneliness
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kate Solomons - internship-coordinator at TraumaClinic Foundation
Robyn Rosin - Clinical Psychologist at ...
Today at 20:48
Ramaphosa leads call for national day of prayer & religious activities resume
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bishop-elect Joshua Louw - Bishop-elect of Table Bay at Anglican Church
Joshua Louw
Today at 21:15
Motoring with Melinda: Renault Triber
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Subs bench
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mashaya
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Can bosses restrict lunch break movement at this time? Yes they can says expert
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
[WATCH] Inside the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital The transformation of the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) into a Covid-19 field hospital is almost complete. 26 May 2020 6:32 PM
A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bontehuewel and Elsies River We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. 26 May 2020 5:17 PM
Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown. 26 May 2020 3:41 PM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands, tells the Money Show how the food outlets in the franchise have navigated lockdown. 26 May 2020 8:29 PM
Ucook launches food fund UCook has launched a Food Fund with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative and Ladles of Love. 26 May 2020 7:32 PM
Covid-consumer trends from spaza shops, revealed by sophisticated scanner data Sophisticated scanners reveal what products shoppers are buying when they visit spaza shops. 26 May 2020 6:56 PM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
Should churches reopen now? Pastor Isaacs says yes, in smaller groups Pastor Barry Isaacs says he is comfortable with congregants standing with their hands in the air singing songs to worship God. 26 May 2020 10:58 AM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
