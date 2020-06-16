Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Today at 20:10 News focus: The youth should be included in tackling the unemployment in South Africa Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead for Youth Capital

Today at 20:25 How inclusive are South Africa's laws for the LGBT+ community? Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sharon Cox

Today at 20:48 'Uprize' a documentary on the Soweto Uprising is free to stream this week Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sifiso Khanyile - Filmmaker

Today at 21:05 Motoring with Melinda: The new Ford Figo and BMW M340i Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...

