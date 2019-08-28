What's the T on Dr T's new educational sex book?
She's an internationally renowned reproductive health expert, a champion of sexual rights, advisor to the government and now Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng can add the title 'author' to her long list of accomplishments.
The people's fave, Dr T (as she has come to be known by her fans and substantial social media followers) is celebrating the overwhelming reception of her debut book, Dr T: A Guide to Sexual Health and Pleasure.
She joined Cape Talk's Refilwe Moloto to talk about about what lies within its pages.
First and foremost, she says, it's an educational book.
Before there can be pleasure, before there can be health and wellness, I think all of that has to start with people understanding their own bodies and the functions of their own bodies.Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Reproductive health activist/author
One particular area Dr T is passionate about is sex education for children.
For example, it's crucial, she says, that our kids know the correct terminology for parts of the body.
It starts with children knowing their body parts...even with genitals, we need to get to a point where we normalize anatomy and medical terms.Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Reproductive health activist/author
With the book already flying off the shelves Dr T says she hopes those in the learning sphere will grab a copy.
The book is designed for caregivers, life orientation teachers, peer educators, because often in South Africa a lot of us don't have that structured learning where we were given comprehensive sex education.Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Reproductive health activist/author
You can catch Dr T at the Open Book Festival in Cape Town between 4-9 September.
Click here to find out which sessions she will be participating in.
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Fats and oils: What should you be consuming?
Dietitian and author of 'Eat Ting' Mpho Tshukudu shares her insights.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'
Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec
Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.Read More
Help SA surf champ Roxy Davis change lives through surfing
Nine times SA surfing champion Roxy Davis about her foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape TownRead More
8 lessons about investing I learned while driving my car
Financial planner Gregg Sneddon ("The Financial Coach") uses driving as an analogy to teach valuable lessons about investing.Read More
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling
Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind.Read More
The rise of the outdoor gym
David "Mr Active" Katz discusses the benefits of making use of outdoor training facilities.Read More
In the market for a new car? Keep in mind the real cost, says financial planner
Don't be lulled into that 'got to have it now' feeling, cautions Paul Roelofse.Read More
VW's new T-Cross 'raises the bar' in compact SUV market
Motoring journalist Phuti Mpyane rates the Polo-based SUV, which launches in South Africa in September.Read More
More from Entertainment
Nordic cop-turned-crime-writer takes readers behind police tape
Crime author Jorn Lier Horst never thought he'd be a writer or a policeman while growing up - but he eventually became both.Read More
Death of Uyinene Mrewetyana sparks SA outrage over attacks on women
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
Theatre legend David Kramer re-imagines hit musical about Cape's drug world
It's a fresh take on the old musical production 'Poison'. While the name has changed, the subject matter remains the same.Read More
[WATCH] Riky Rick dancing with wheelchair-bound fan warms people's hearts
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
This person's lame attempt to get birthday discount doesn't end well
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
[WATCH] Theatre legend Pieter-Dirk Uys on '#HeTwo: Evita Exposed'
The satirist joins John Maytham to chat about alter ego Evita Bezuidenhout confronting him face-to-face in his new show for the first time ever. (Then Tannie Evita herself phones in)Read More
It's having 15 people behind you to take care of - Niq Mhlongo on 'black tax'
The Dog Eat Dog writer talks to John Maytham about his latest book, Black Tax: Burden or Ubuntu?Read More
[WATCH] Sjava gives a stellar performance on #702Unplugged
The award-winning recording artist performs Linda, Qhawe and his hit single Umama.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 30 August 2019
Book-a-holic and Cape Talk John Maytham shares his best book picks for the week.Read More
[LISTEN] Azania in conversation with dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma
Maqoma sat down with Azania Mosaka for this week's Friday Profile.Read More
More from Local
'What kind of a man am I?' asks Cape Town dad in light of #AmINext?
OB Sitwayi has shared his thoughts in light of the flood of social media posts addressing gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest
Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt says more religious organisations need to preach against patriarchy at the pulpit.Read More
Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that xenophobia is being 'used as an excuse' for the current unrest in parts of Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV.Read More
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More