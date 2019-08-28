What's the T on Dr T's new educational sex book?

She's an internationally renowned reproductive health expert, a champion of sexual rights, advisor to the government and now Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng can add the title 'author' to her long list of accomplishments.

The people's fave, Dr T (as she has come to be known by her fans and substantial social media followers) is celebrating the overwhelming reception of her debut book, Dr T: A Guide to Sexual Health and Pleasure.

She joined Cape Talk's Refilwe Moloto to talk about about what lies within its pages.

First and foremost, she says, it's an educational book.

Before there can be pleasure, before there can be health and wellness, I think all of that has to start with people understanding their own bodies and the functions of their own bodies. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Reproductive health activist/author

One particular area Dr T is passionate about is sex education for children.

For example, it's crucial, she says, that our kids know the correct terminology for parts of the body.

It starts with children knowing their body parts...even with genitals, we need to get to a point where we normalize anatomy and medical terms. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Reproductive health activist/author

With the book already flying off the shelves Dr T says she hopes those in the learning sphere will grab a copy.

The book is designed for caregivers, life orientation teachers, peer educators, because often in South Africa a lot of us don't have that structured learning where we were given comprehensive sex education. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Reproductive health activist/author

You can catch Dr T at the Open Book Festival in Cape Town between 4-9 September.

Click here to find out which sessions she will be participating in.

Listen to the full interview below: