SABC bailout a reward for incompetence and corruption - Sikonathi Mantshantsha

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will receive a bailout of R3.2 billion from National Treasury.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams made the announcement at a media briefing in Tshwane on Friday morning.

The Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the bailout is a reward for incompetence and corruption at the public broadcaster.

Mantshantsha says R2.1 billion will be transferred to the SABC on Monday.

The broadcaster will apparently receive the other R1.1 billion once it meets certain preconditions.

Mantshantsha says the SABC has had approximately eight cash bailouts over the past decade.

It's a reward for incompetence, corruption and for actually making the SABC bankrupt. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

Yet another cash bailout from the weary South African taxpayer. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

The SABC has to present a turnaround strategy, a term we've heard far too often. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

