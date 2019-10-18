Dubai-based Mara Group opens South Africa’s first smartphone factory
President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened South Africa’s first smartphone factory in Durban on Thursday.
The South African plant is one of two that will produce the “developed and made in Africa” Mara smartphone.
The first plant opened just over a week ago in Rwanda.
The company expects to employ more than 1500 people at its Durban plant of which 90% would be young people and 60% would be women.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.
It’s a R1.5 billion investment…Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
I don’t know if you ever tried a $50 smartphone. They tend to be very awful… It’s a Toyota Tazz…Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
I can’t say whether I believe them or not that it’s Africa’s first smartphone. Many, many people have said that. It’s not entirely made in Africa. It’s assembled in Africa. Most of the components come from [elsewhere]…Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
Electronic goods are very heavily taxed. The tax rates for an electric car is 22%. Why so expensive?Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
Mara saves themselves money by not having to pay those very stiff import duties…Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
This article first appeared on 702 : Dubai-based Mara Group opens South Africa’s first smartphone factory
