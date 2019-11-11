Winde explains why Western Cape wants to urgently import gas

The Western Cape government wants to import gas to tackle the growing energy crisis in the country.

The Democratic Alliance-led provincial government is pushing national government to urgently allocate it a licence so that the province can start importing liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says importing gas is the most cost-effective alternative and "the quickest to market".

Winde explains that the aim is for the gas to power turbine generators at peaker plants in the province.

He maintains that gas is a cleaner source of energy than coal.

RELATED: Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas

According to Winde, LNG is perfect for small-scale, gas-fired power generation and as a balance to the green energy mix.

He adds that Mozambique and other gas-supplying countries up the coast have a clear pipeline to South Africa.

We believe that Saldanha is already the right place to bring gas in. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Considering the gas from Mozambique and other gas up the coast, I think we should be using gas immediately to bring into our peaking plants and as a mechanism to balance the green energy. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I believe using gas-to-energy is exactly where we should be, using it for small, embedded generation and using it in independent power producers. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Gas is way better carbon fuel than coal and we have to reduce our coal footprint. We need to have a balancing factor as we grow in green. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: