Winde explains why Western Cape wants to urgently import gas

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 21:05
Paddy Upton- The Barefoot Coach
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:36
Help Up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:55
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
ASATA on Unabridged Birth Certificates
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays with Africacom Director Tom Cuthell
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tom Cuthell
Tomorrow at 07:07
ArcellorMital Saldanha Bay Closes.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Maynier - Western Cape Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities
Tomorrow at 07:22
SIU Ready to Proceed to recover looted State Billions
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Andy Mothibi
Tomorrow at 08:07
The Breakfast Show team's DNA results!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Reinhard Hiller - Managing Director at Artisan Biomed
Dr Caitlin Uren - at Artisan Biomed
Tomorrow at 08:22
The economic benefits of a more physically active pop.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris van Stolk - Executive Vice President at Rand Europe
Tomorrow at 10:08
Young Albanian boy taken out of Syrian al-Hol camp and reunited with family
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tommaso Delha Longa - Senior Communications Advisor at the IFRC and Red Crescent Societies
Tomorrow at 11:32
Travelling in Mozambique
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Hofmeyr - Deputy Editor for Getaway Magazine
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
CapeTalk's Melanie Rice caught off guard as her kids describe Bok tour on air Melanie's husband sneaked the kids to the Grand Parade to watch the Bok Trophy Tour, and mum didn't know they were missing school. 11 November 2019 3:00 PM
Meet the women who ensured that the Boks were in top form to bring home the cup The all-female team of sports physiotherapists played a key role in the management team backing the Boks during the World Cup. 11 November 2019 2:41 PM
[WATCH] Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour Kwaai, Bokke! Mapimpi, jou lekker ding! Watch the Springboks tour the overflowing, colourful streets of Cape Town. 11 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all Sport
Bonginkosi Madikizela says DA leadership position not completely off the table The Democratic Alliance Western Cape leader says he is stepping back for now. 11 November 2019 2:22 PM
'Not hiring overqualified people puts unjustified barriers of entry' Human Capital Development executive Edith Leeuta weighs in on an unemployed graduate's struggle to find work. 11 November 2019 2:15 PM
Zuma's Sunday Tweet thanks South Africans for well wishes during his illness Jacob Zuma spent a week in hospital for an undisclosed condition and was unable to appear before the state capture commission. 11 November 2019 9:30 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Mkhwebane, Sars boss clash over Zuma tax records - who has greater legal muscle? The legal battle between Sars and Mkhwebane will make clear the powers of the public protector's office when it comes to tax info. 11 November 2019 5:30 PM
Winde explains why Western Cape wants to urgently import gas Premier Alan Winde explains why his provincial government is lobbying for a licence to import liquefied natural gas (LNG). 11 November 2019 4:42 PM
[WATCH] Jubilant Langa residents welcome Bok squad Excited schoolchildren can be heard chanting 'Siya, Siya, Siya' as the Springboks tour bus makes its way through Langa. 11 November 2019 2:59 PM
View all Local
Improved commuter experience ahead with roll-out of new trains - Metrorail Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker gives an update on progress with rolling out Prasa's new 'blue' trains. 9 November 2019 1:47 PM
Cape Town fashion studio Margot Molyneux does sustainability with style A fashion label in Cape Town is proving that style and sustainability don't have to be divorced from each other. 8 November 2019 4:50 PM
7 steps to building a business you can sell Pavlo Phitidis (founder of Aurik Business Accelerator) advises on turning your business into an asset of value. 8 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
About 400 jobs to be lost when ArcelorMittal closes Saldanha steel plant - mayor Marius Koen says the municipality had even offered steelmaker 20% rebate on its water bill in a bid to keep it up and running. 11 November 2019 6:02 PM
Treasury expecting more investments from Africa Investment Forum National Treasury deputy director general Vuyelwa Vumendlini says the investments will boost the economy and create more jobs. 11 November 2019 2:19 PM
Allan Gray (81) passes away Allan Gray – founder of Africa’s largest privately-owned asset manager - has passed away after suffering a heart attack. 11 November 2019 1:28 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Winde explains why Western Cape wants to urgently import gas

11 November 2019 4:42 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Alan Winde
Gas
Natural gas
ipp
licence
gas to power
Premier Alan Winde explains why his provincial government is lobbying for a licence to import liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The Western Cape government wants to import gas to tackle the growing energy crisis in the country.

The Democratic Alliance-led provincial government is pushing national government to urgently allocate it a licence so that the province can start importing liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says importing gas is the most cost-effective alternative and "the quickest to market".

Winde explains that the aim is for the gas to power turbine generators at peaker plants in the province.

He maintains that gas is a cleaner source of energy than coal.

RELATED: Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas

According to Winde, LNG is perfect for small-scale, gas-fired power generation and as a balance to the green energy mix.

He adds that Mozambique and other gas-supplying countries up the coast have a clear pipeline to South Africa.

We believe that Saldanha is already the right place to bring gas in.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Considering the gas from Mozambique and other gas up the coast, I think we should be using gas immediately to bring into our peaking plants and as a mechanism to balance the green energy.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I believe using gas-to-energy is exactly where we should be, using it for small, embedded generation and using it in independent power producers.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Gas is way better carbon fuel than coal and we have to reduce our coal footprint. We need to have a balancing factor as we grow in green.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


11 November 2019 4:42 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Alan Winde
Gas
Natural gas
ipp
licence
gas to power

More from Local

sars-versus-public-protectorjpg

Mkhwebane, Sars boss clash over Zuma tax records - who has greater legal muscle?

11 November 2019 5:30 PM

The legal battle between Sars and Mkhwebane will make clear the powers of the public protector's office when it comes to tax info.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

langa-world-cup-bok-trophy-tourpng

[WATCH] Jubilant Langa residents welcome Bok squad

11 November 2019 2:59 PM

Excited schoolchildren can be heard chanting 'Siya, Siya, Siya' as the Springboks tour bus makes its way through Langa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kfc-proposal-happy-couplepng

KFC couple to make announcement soon on 'national wedding'

11 November 2019 2:39 PM

KFC director of public affairs Zinhle Modiselle says they have met with the couple and they are in talks with their families.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181107forumgif

Treasury expecting more investments from Africa Investment Forum

11 November 2019 2:19 PM

National Treasury deputy director general Vuyelwa Vumendlini says the investments will boost the economy and create more jobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Travel laws.jpg

Minors no longer need unabridged birth certificates to enter SA - Motsoaledi

11 November 2019 1:31 PM

The need for unabridged birth certificates for children entering South Africa has officially been scrapped, the minister explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

food waste.jpg

Green project converting food waste from Cape Town restaurants

11 November 2019 12:50 PM

A local organisation is fighting against rising food waste in Cape Town and taking the burden off of overloaded landfills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180214 Hawks raid Gupta compound3

Hawks 'snowed under' as investigators prepare to go after VBS looters

11 November 2019 11:57 AM

Pauli van Wyk from Daily Maverick's investigative unit Scorpio shares the latest developments on the VBS case and the Hawks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

boks-tourjpg

[WATCH] Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour

11 November 2019 11:35 AM

Kwaai, Bokke! Mapimpi, jou lekker ding! Watch the Springboks tour the overflowing, colourful streets of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181219rdp-alexandragif

CoCT greenlights feasibility analysis for inclusionary housing policy

11 November 2019 8:55 AM

Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says it will consult various stakeholders in drawing up policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

faf-speedojpg

[VIDEO] Port Elizabeth gets an eyeful of Faf's famous SA-flag speedo

10 November 2019 2:39 PM

Faf de Klerk threatened to upstage his captain when he showed off his patriotic 'broeks' in PE on the Springbok victory tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Allan Gray (81) passes away

Business

[WATCH] Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour

Sport Local

[WATCH] Doctor singing adorably to baby while drawing bloods goes viral

World

EWN Highlights

Post Office improves employee screening after Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder

11 November 2019 7:54 PM

Mkhwebane to oppose Sars legal bid over Zuma’s tax information

11 November 2019 7:10 PM

‘If I don’t keep going, it will all crash’: SA doctors open up about depression

11 November 2019 6:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA