Two Cape Town student entrepreneurs competing for a spot in global awards
Two Cape Town students are fighting for their spot to represent South Africa in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA).
The two Cape finalists will compete with other students from across the country at the GSEA national competition in January 2020.
The national winners will then represent SA and go head-to-head with business-minded peers from across the world at the global showdown in April 2020.
The Global finals will take place in Cape Town next year, with over 50 countries being represented.
Meet the Cape Town finalists
University of Cape Town (UCT) student Denislav Marinov is the brains behind DVM Designs, a company that owns and manufactures 3D Printing hybrid machines.
Marinov explains that the range includes educational 3D printers and industrial-grade 3D printing for manufacturers.
The company has already partnered with some local clients to develop prototypes. Visit the website to learn more.
We are accelerating the advent of 3D printers.Denislav Marinov, Owner - DVM Designs
We're trying to design and produce our own range of local, South African 3D printing technologies.Denislav Marinov, Owner - DVM Designs
We design these printers and are in the process of manufacturing them ourselves. We already have a bunch of clients that we're working with.Denislav Marinov, Owner - DVM Designs
RELATED: SA teen invents cost-efficient prosthetic hand that uses mind control tech
UCT student Vuako Khosa is the co-founder of Changing Lives Shoe Laundry, an online-based shoe care service that washes and refurbishes shoes.
Khosa explains that the local service handwashes all items in order to maintain the interior and outsole of the shoes.
The company also has a focus on uplifting unemployed youth. Visit the website to learn more.
The main aim was to create employment for young people in conflict with the law.Vuako Khosa, Owner - Changing Lives Shoe Laundry
We saw an opportunity to provide a shoe laundry service to students on campus and the general public of Cape Town.Vuako Khosa, Owner - Changing Lives Shoe Laundry
We prefer to handwash everything in order to take care of the interior of the shoe.Vuako Khosa, Owner - Changing Lives Shoe Laundry
Listen to the budding business leaders on Today with Kieno Kammies:
