Independent power for Western Cape not a done deal yet, explains Premier Winde
Reports claiming that the Western Cape government has been cleared to explore sourcing energy from independent power producers (IPPs) are misleading.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has not yet given his official stamp of approval.
Mantashe has, however, agreed to discuss the use of IPPs in the province on a bigger platform including all provincial legislatures.
Mantashe was asked to discuss the possibility of embedded generation with officials in the Western Cape and responded to say he would say at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) instead.
He came back and said that rather than speak to the province, let's speak the to the provinces at the NCOP. I also see that as good news to have space where we can engage.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Winde says he's written to the minister to get clarity on the recent news reports.
I've actually sent a letter to the minister today trying to clear it up.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
There's some confusion in the messaging... I think the message was a little misconstrued yesterday.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
The premier says he welcomes the opportunity to discuss IPPs and embedded generation, which describes the small-scale production of power within alternative distribution networks.
If he's prepared to come and engage at the NCOP level then we better be ready and make sure we're part of that discussion.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
The Democratic Alliance-led provincial government has also been pushing national government to urgently allocate it a licence so that the province can start importing liquefied natural gas.
Winde says embedded generation could help reduce the risk of rotational power cuts, impress rating agencies, boost the economy and create a more stable energy system.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Court orders Prasa to reinstate security guards until new tender finalised
The Western Cape High Court ruled that three security companies must get back to work while Prasa finalises alternative contracts.Read More
[LISTEN] Update from panel probing alleged racial profiling by medical schemes
Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, who is chairing the panel, says they have concluded the first three stages of the process.Read More
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity'
Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike.Read More
What are we celebrating this International Men’s Day?
International Men’s Day shines a spotlight on men and boys doing good.Read More
Civil society groups march on Parliament to defend the right to protest in SA
The Social justice Coalition says the Constitutional right to protest in South Africa is often met with threats and violence.Read More
'If De Ruyter can stop Eskom unbundling, we will find a way to work with him'
Trade union NUM says it rejects the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as Eskom CEO but is willing to work with him conditionally.Read More
CRL Rights Commission wants exisitng language policies properly utilised
The commission says while there are policies in place, they are not being implemented.Read More
Two Cape Town student entrepreneurs competing for a spot in global awards
Two students are hoping to be crowned as the winners of a competition for student entrepreneurs worldwide.Read More
CT store was out of line for Independent Media boycott poster - Vida e caffè CEO
Coffee shop franchise CEO Darren Levy condemns a poster in one of its stores claiming to be an "Independent Media Free Zone”.Read More
'New Eskom CEO doesn't have Eskom or energy experience'
Energy expert Ted Blom says Andre de Ruyter has been appointed to execute the mandate of the government and unbundle Eskom.Read More
More from Politics
Chikane told Maseko to ignore Zuma's orders to assist Guptas, inquiry hears
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson, author of "Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult".Read More
[LISTEN] Peter Hain details complicity of international banks in state capture
Hain took to the stand on Monday to testify about how domestic corruption was facilitated on the global stage.Read More
Steenhuisen can't ignore the question of race - Ralph Mathekga
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga gives his take on John Steenhuisen's appointment as Democratic Alliance interim leader.Read More
'Sanctions on Zimbabwe are symptoms of bigger political problem'
Former Zimbabwean politician, Professor Arthur Mutambara weighs in on a symposium aimed at helping the country's economy recover.Read More
'Trump's Twitter attack on impeachment witness shows his attitude towards women'
US President Donald Trump has been labelled misogynist by many political commentators and his latest tweets may be proof of that.Read More
Steenhuisen voted DA's interim leader, Meyer chosen as interim federal chair
John Steenhuisen and Makashule Gana were both gunning for the DA's top position left vacant following Mmusi Maimane's resignation.Read More
Steenhuisen expected to win DA leadership contest
At least 150 members of the DA's federal council will gather to vote for an interim leader and interim federal chairperson today.Read More
'I believe I am the leader DA needs at this point in time' - Makashule Gana
The Gauteng MPL faces off against John Steenhuisen in the DA interim federal leader contest on Sunday.Read More
'There are two horses in this DA race but the inside track goes to Steenhuisen'
Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says there is always a chance of a Makashule Gana upset.Read More