Independent power for Western Cape not a done deal yet, explains Premier Winde

Reports claiming that the Western Cape government has been cleared to explore sourcing energy from independent power producers (IPPs) are misleading.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has not yet given his official stamp of approval.

Mantashe has, however, agreed to discuss the use of IPPs in the province on a bigger platform including all provincial legislatures.

Mantashe was asked to discuss the possibility of embedded generation with officials in the Western Cape and responded to say he would say at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) instead.

He came back and said that rather than speak to the province, let's speak the to the provinces at the NCOP. I also see that as good news to have space where we can engage. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde says he's written to the minister to get clarity on the recent news reports.

I've actually sent a letter to the minister today trying to clear it up. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

There's some confusion in the messaging... I think the message was a little misconstrued yesterday. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The premier says he welcomes the opportunity to discuss IPPs and embedded generation, which describes the small-scale production of power within alternative distribution networks.

If he's prepared to come and engage at the NCOP level then we better be ready and make sure we're part of that discussion. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The Democratic Alliance-led provincial government has also been pushing national government to urgently allocate it a licence so that the province can start importing liquefied natural gas.

Winde says embedded generation could help reduce the risk of rotational power cuts, impress rating agencies, boost the economy and create a more stable energy system.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: