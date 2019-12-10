South Africa has the longest working hours in the world - University of Oxford
We work longer hours here in South Africa than anywhere else in the world.
Workers in Africa’s most advanced economy work 2209 hours per year, according to Our World in Data (University of Oxford).
That is more than notoriously hardworking China (2174 hours per year, in second place) and South Korea (2063 hours per year, in fourth place after India).
Countries with the longest working hours (2017):
But it wasn’t always like it.
As recently as 2001, we were still relatively laidback:
Countries with the longest working hours (1950):
Watch this fascinating visualisation of the “Our World in Data” stats by Italy-based “Statistics and Data”:
Hours spent working says almost nothing about productivity, however.
In most societies, as productivity increases, hours working per week decreases.
Our World in Data's research team is based at the University of Oxford.
More from Business
'Cape Town CBD stays lit when Eskom introduces load shedding to the rest of SA'
Is it fair? Geoff Jacobs (Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry) reckons it is and commends the City of Cape Town for doing so.Read More
'I feel quite strongly that we are literally feeling our way around in the dark'
Refilwe Moloto says the negative outlook for SA in 2019 from investors speaks to a Cabinet not in control of the economy.Read More
'Wet fine coal is like Johnson's Baby Powder. It clings to the conveyers'
Independent energy analyst Ted Blom says the level of load shedding is purely dictated by the level of breakdowns within Eskom.Read More
17 funny Eskom memes to help you deal with the tragic absurdity of load shedding
We feel powerless (and we are, literally!) but we can always laugh.Read More
Made in South Africa: The Mara smartphone now sells at Vodacom
Mara smartphones are now available from Vodacom participating outlets. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ashish Thakkar, Mara's CEO.Read More
Why Anchor Capital is buying MTN, Sibanye and Transaction Capital
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Armitage (CEO at Anchor Capital) for his stock picks of the week.Read More
Stage 6 loadshedding: 'I am surprised at the shock'
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka on Eskom's shock announcement late Monday afternoon.Read More
Eskom load shedding returns to Stage 4 after Monday's Stage 6 shock
Eskom sent out a tweet announcing load shedding would change to Stage 6 at 6:00pm on Monday.Read More
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula places Prasa under administration
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says Minister Mbalula has appointed Bongisizwe Mpondo as the new administrator at Prasa.Read More
Eskom bumps up load shedding to stage 4
Eskom announced that it will implement Stage 4 load shedding from 10am until 11pm on Monday as it battles to keep the lights on.Read More