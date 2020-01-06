Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:07
'Fail' isn't a good word ahead of release of 2019 matric results
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Kobus Maree - Professor In The Faculty Of Education And Editor Of Perspective In Education at University of Pretoria
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Latest on meeting by SAHRC with CoCT and Refugees
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aline Bukuru - Founder of the Woman and Children at Concern Representing The Refugees
Today at 08:21
SA’s 2020 Agricultural performance forecast
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
New, tighter laws broaden grounds for exclusion from refugee status - Motsoaledi

6 January 2020 12:56 PM
by
Tags:
Home Affairs minister
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi
Refugees Amendment Act
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains the new, tougher laws for refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the new amendments to refugee laws in South Africa are an attempt to close the gaps in the legislation.

The minister gazetted the Refugees Amendment Act, which came into effect from 1 January.

RELATED: Home Affairs Dept extends operating hours to meet seasonal demand

The new regulations include a ban on political activity and limitations on employment for refugees in the country.

It's because there are too many weaknesses and gaps in the act.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

The regulations don't just provide for that so-called ban on political activity.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

Motsoaledi says changes to the laws are much broader than what has been covered in the media.

He explains that the act includes several updated definitions, including what it means to classify as a dependent.

RELATED: Govt preparing new laws to restrict foreign-owned business and 'protect locals'

The legislation also expands its the list of reasons for which an asylum seeker could be excluded from obtaining refugee status.

According to Motsaoledi, applicants will be excluded, if:

  • they have been involved in Schedule 2 crimes
  • they have fraudulent documentation
  • they were involved in war crimes
  • they enjoy protections from another country

Listen to the full discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


