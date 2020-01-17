Streaming issues? Report here
2019
103 km/h gusts force closing of Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain cable car

17 January 2020 10:09 AM
by
Tags:
Table Mountain
Cape Town
Table mountain cable way
Weather services predict strong winds - currently gusting at 103 km/h, according to "Cape Town Hiking" – for the next five days.

The wind is pumping in Cape Town right now, forcing the company running the Table Mountain cable car to suspend its operations.

Weather services predict strong winds - currently gusting at 103 km/h, according to “Cape Town Hiking” – for the next five days.

Cable car carries passengers to Table Mountain in the City's Aerial Cableway. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.

This is a breaking news story. Watch this space for more information.


17 January 2020 10:09 AM
by
Tags:
Table Mountain
Cape Town
Table mountain cable way

