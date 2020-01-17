103 km/h gusts force closing of Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain cable car

The wind is pumping in Cape Town right now, forcing the company running the Table Mountain cable car to suspend its operations.

Weather services predict strong winds - currently gusting at 103 km/h, according to “Cape Town Hiking” – for the next five days.

Cable car carries passengers to Table Mountain in the City's Aerial Cableway. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.

STRONG WINDS CLIMBING- wind speeds now 129km on Table Mountain and seem to continue to be climbing. People are out there! Best to stay off the mnts today.@TableMountainNP @CapeTalk @TableMountainNP @TableMntnWatch @CapeTownTourism @CapeTownGroup #galeforce — Cape Town Hiking (@hikingcapetown) January 17, 2020

