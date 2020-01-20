SAHRC to pursue case of same-sex couple refused at Cape Town wedding venue

A lesbian couple Sasha-Lee Heekes and Megan Watling have laid a case with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after Cape Town venue Beloftebos Wedding Venue allegedly refused to hold their wedding there.

The owners of the venue say they rejected the couple's application based on their religious beliefs saying gay marriage dishonours God.

Clement Manyathela says this raises once again the issue of rights enshrined in the Constitution which does not allow anyone to be discriminated against on the basis of gender, race or gender orientation, disability or religion.

The SA Human Rights Commissioner Advocate Andre Gaum speaks to Clement Manyathela.

We believe one cannot on the basis of your religious beliefs trample on other rights especially the right to equality and human dignity on prohibited grounds - in this case, sexual orientation... Advocate Andre Gaum, Commissioner - SAHRC

He says the SAHRC had had a previous complaint of a gay couple at Belftebos some time ago which is about to be heard in court.

We are finalising our court papers to go to the Western Cape High Court sitting at the Equality Court to determine that matter. Advocate Andre Gaum, Commissioner - SAHRC

The Constitution prohibits such discrimination.

We believe Beloftebos is not acting constitutionally and we will take up this gay couple's case as well. Advocate Andre Gaum, Commissioner - SAHRC

For those who argue that they do not want to run a business counter to their religious beliefs, Guam says allowing for example, a gay couple to marry at their venue, it does not mean they are endorsing those differing beliefs.

They are not making that distinction. Advocate Andre Gaum, Commissioner - SAHRC

Listen to the interview below: