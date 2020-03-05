Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine
Graça Machel (74) graces the cover of the March 2020 edition of Forbes Africa.
The issue celebrates the Continent’s 50 of the most powerful women.
People say I am powerful, but I care more about being impactful.Graça Machel, quote of cover of Forbes Africa (March 2020)
We sifted through several recognition lists, conducted our own research in coming up with new names, and short-listed nominations that came in from our editorial teams across Africa, applying our own metrics of leadership, influence, consistency, and most importantly, impact.Forbes magazine
Forbes will announce the entire list in Durban on Friday.
Machel is a human rights activist and widow of former President Nelson Mandela and Samora Michel, Mozambique’s first president.
Television presenter Bonang Matheba is also featured on an alternate cover.
[NEW EDITION] Graca Machel graces the cover of the March issue of @ForbesAfrica with a first-of-its-kind Pan-African compilation of Africa’s 50 Most Powerful Women. @ForbesWomanAfri's special issue features Africa's most influential & impactful ceiling-crashers. Grab your copies! pic.twitter.com/1CWDYrR3si— Forbes Africa (@forbesafrica) March 4, 2020
More from Business
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market
Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.Read More
'Between 1923 and 2008 Eskom received no fiscal support – not a cent'
For 85 years Eskom got no bailouts. Over the last decade, it received a life-stealing R83bn in support, says Prof Anton Eberhard.Read More
Biggest impact of COVID-19 on business is uncertainty - Cape Chamber of Commerce
Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry head, Geoff Jacobs discusses the effects on Cape Town business.Read More
Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners
Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here.Read More
Olympic Games may be postponed because of Coronavirus
There is a very real risk that the Games can be postponed, if the coronavirus outbreak crisis forces the IOC to cancel.Read More
What your business can do to deal with a potentially unusual 2020 flu season
It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one.Read More
Shock GDP numbers indicate that drought is a national emergency
Drought is a national emergency and GDP numbers confirmed decline in this sector.Read More
Eskom - are we on the right track?
Government seems to be moving towards a sensible solution for the Eskom crisis. How significant is this change of turn?Read More
Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required
The only requirement is that you’re able to study and work in South Africa and that they’re between the ages of 17 and 35.Read More
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth
'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA..Read More
More from Africa
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free
One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release.Read More
A new digital world needs new skills
Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments.Read More
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story
Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbabwe.Read More
Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS
The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confirmed.Read More
History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa”
In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions.Read More
[WATCH] Angry African elephant charges tourists, guide shows mad driving skills
This astonishing video shows a tour guide driver reversing to escape the stampeding elephant in a game park.Read More
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: a cadre at the centre of a revolution
To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life.Read More
'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion'
Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan.Read More
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a 'backroom boy'
To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni.Read More
Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist
Environmental investigative journo John Grobler explains the difference between hardwood and braai wood from Namibia.Read More