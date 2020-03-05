Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:51
Interview - Pearl Thusi - Queen Sono
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pearl Thusi - Actress/Model
Today at 15:10
City considering approaching High Court on urgent basis for further relief
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:20
Cape Town tidal pools will now be cleaned in eco-friendly ways
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lisa Beasley
Today at 15:40
As Karen meme morphs it can obscure privilege instead of showing it up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz
Today at 15:50
E-bikes introduced to the Cape Town Cycle Tour for the first time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bellairs - Tour director at Cape Town Cycle Tour
Today at 16:10
Mbalula travels on the suspended cape central line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:20
Disruptions force Fort Hare to shut down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sino Majangaza - Reporter at Daily Dispatch
Today at 16:55
Another top honour for Matie choir
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre van der Merwe - Conductor of the choir
Today at 17:05
City of Tshwane to be placed under administration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Heese - Municipal IQ
Today at 17:20
SA set to miss WHO target as obesity rates keep rising
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda - Professor of Cardiology at Chris Hani Baragwanath
Today at 17:46
Tiny Keg: mobile canning provider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tom Riley - Founder and MD of Tiny Keg Canning
Today at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[BREAKING NEWS] First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa The patient is a 38-year-old man who returned from Italy on Sunday. 5 March 2020 2:15 PM
Prof slams City of CT's draft by-law that may stifle independent enviro research The City of Cape Town has published a draft Nature Reserves by-law that could hinder independent monitoring and research work. 5 March 2020 1:26 PM
Hands of Hope: A prisoner rehabilitation success story 'We've proven that people can change radically, if they can just provide for themselves' says project manager Hansie Elcock. 5 March 2020 12:11 PM
View all Local
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse... 5 March 2020 2:24 PM
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action. 5 March 2020 1:11 PM
Scopa chair: Govt drops ball on Eskom municipal debt issue Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says inter-ministerial committee chair Deputy President David Mabuza insists it is not their issue. 5 March 2020 11:56 AM
View all Politics
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler. 5 March 2020 11:28 AM
Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here. 4 March 2020 7:54 PM
View all Business
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler. 5 March 2020 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown. 4 March 2020 4:14 PM
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth 'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA.. 4 March 2020 1:34 PM
View all World
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Africa

Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine

5 March 2020 1:09 PM
by
Tags:
Graca Machel
Forbes Magazine
Bonang Matheba
Forbes Africa
Powerful women
Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women.

Graça Machel (74) graces the cover of the March 2020 edition of Forbes Africa.

The issue celebrates the Continent’s 50 of the most powerful women.

People say I am powerful, but I care more about being impactful.

Graça Machel, quote of cover of Forbes Africa (March 2020)

We sifted through several recognition lists, conducted our own research in coming up with new names, and short-listed nominations that came in from our editorial teams across Africa, applying our own metrics of leadership, influence, consistency, and most importantly, impact.

Forbes magazine

Forbes will announce the entire list in Durban on Friday.

Machel is a human rights activist and widow of former President Nelson Mandela and Samora Michel, Mozambique’s first president.

Television presenter Bonang Matheba is also featured on an alternate cover.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


5 March 2020 1:09 PM
by
Tags:
Graca Machel
Forbes Magazine
Bonang Matheba
Forbes Africa
Powerful women

More from Business

sale 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market

5 March 2020 11:28 AM

Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

candle-dark-electricityjpg

'Between 1923 and 2008 Eskom received no fiscal support – not a cent'

5 March 2020 9:38 AM

For 85 years Eskom got no bailouts. Over the last decade, it received a life-stealing R83bn in support, says Prof Anton Eberhard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD foreshore 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Biggest impact of COVID-19 on business is uncertainty - Cape Chamber of Commerce

5 March 2020 8:58 AM

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry head, Geoff Jacobs discusses the effects on Cape Town business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scam-fraud--

Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners

4 March 2020 7:54 PM

Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200225tokyogif

Olympic Games may be postponed because of Coronavirus

4 March 2020 7:22 PM

There is a very real risk that the Games can be postponed, if the coronavirus outbreak crisis forces the IOC to cancel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Infectious diseases medical illness germs 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

What your business can do to deal with a potentially unusual 2020 flu season

4 March 2020 7:15 PM

It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drought

Shock GDP numbers indicate that drought is a national emergency

4 March 2020 7:08 PM

Drought is a national emergency and GDP numbers confirmed decline in this sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

Eskom - are we on the right track?

4 March 2020 6:35 PM

Government seems to be moving towards a sensible solution for the Eskom crisis. How significant is this change of turn?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coding computer programming

Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required

4 March 2020 2:12 PM

The only requirement is that you’re able to study and work in South Africa and that they’re between the ages of 17 and 35.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stock-Market-Crash.jpg

How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth

4 March 2020 1:34 PM

'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free

3 March 2020 10:24 AM

One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

adeolu-eletu-homlkbr9pik-unsplashjpg

A new digital world needs new skills

2 March 2020 1:22 PM

Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

akashingarangers-008jpg

Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story

25 February 2020 4:41 PM

Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pilchards

Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS

25 February 2020 3:46 PM

The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrew1jpg

History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa”

25 February 2020 1:08 PM

In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elephant-charging-carpng

[WATCH] Angry African elephant charges tourists, guide shows mad driving skills

24 February 2020 12:12 PM

This astonishing video shows a tour guide driver reversing to escape the stampeding elephant in a game park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrewjpg

Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: a cadre at the centre of a revolution

18 February 2020 1:10 PM

To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teenagers gossiping friendship 123rflifestyle 123rf

'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion'

12 February 2020 11:29 AM

Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a 'backroom boy'

11 February 2020 11:05 AM

To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

namibian-hardwood-forests-plundered-john-grobler-facebookjpg

Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist

11 February 2020 11:00 AM

Environmental investigative journo John Grobler explains the difference between hardwood and braai wood from Namibia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhize confirms first positive coronavirus case in SA

5 March 2020 1:56 PM

Brave Proteas Women fall short in rain-hit T20 semi against Australia

5 March 2020 1:32 PM

Lesotho musician, 2 others implicated in murder of Lipolelo Thabane

5 March 2020 12:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA