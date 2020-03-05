Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine

Graça Machel (74) graces the cover of the March 2020 edition of Forbes Africa.

The issue celebrates the Continent’s 50 of the most powerful women.

People say I am powerful, but I care more about being impactful. Graça Machel, quote of cover of Forbes Africa (March 2020)

We sifted through several recognition lists, conducted our own research in coming up with new names, and short-listed nominations that came in from our editorial teams across Africa, applying our own metrics of leadership, influence, consistency, and most importantly, impact. Forbes magazine

Forbes will announce the entire list in Durban on Friday.

Machel is a human rights activist and widow of former President Nelson Mandela and Samora Michel, Mozambique’s first president.

Television presenter Bonang Matheba is also featured on an alternate cover.