Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Family Matters: But they Look so Happy - a story of adoption


Science & Tech: Stroke research app

16 July 2019 3:40 PM
Fab Life: Local film Bhai’s Café heads to Durban International Film Festival

16 July 2019 2:10 PM
50 years since the moon landing - man reflects on seeing the takeoff

16 July 2019 1:52 PM
PETS feature: Mandela day activities in support of furry friends

15 July 2019 3:15 PM
New Beginnings: Mandela Day activities you can do

15 July 2019 2:48 PM
The Food: In conversation with young chef Logan Leisse

15 July 2019 2:09 PM
Pedal Power Association Mandela Day protest ride

15 July 2019 1:48 PM
Various listeners' views about the deployment of the army in Cape Town

12 July 2019 4:20 PM
Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

12 July 2019 4:06 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zondo commission to investigate Zuma death threats
"My PA was phoned by a person she does not know, and this person said, 'You must tell Zuma that we are going to kill him'."
Cosatu: Appropriations Bill doesn't detail plan to deal with economic crises
Cosatu said given the fiscal, revenue, corruption and spending crises confronting South Africa, the Budget was 'underwhelming'.
ANC in talks with Ekurhuleni car rental company over R5m lawsuit
The company has taken the ruling party to court after the ANC failed to pay for hiring nearly 600 cars ahead of its elective conference at Nasrec in 2017.

